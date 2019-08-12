|
MORGAN, Arthur Fort April 19, 1929 - August 8, 2019 Arthur Fort Morgan, 90, passed Thursday, August 8, following complications from a stroke. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane (Hewitt) Morgan, sister, Laura Carolyn (James) Woodward, Vienna; children, Mike Morgan, Buford; Nancy (Van) Baker, Barnesville; Greg (Andrea) Morgan, Suwanee; Virginia (Greg) Elder, Woodstock; David (Melissa) Hewitt, Marietta; Greg (Lisa) Hewitt, Cumming; fourteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Arthur was born in Vienna, Georgia growing up with four brothers and one sister. He graduated high school in 1946 and then attended ABAC in Tifton and graduated with his AA in Agriculture. Like his father and three older brothers, he joined the US Navy in September 1948 to serve his country and see the world. He loved his service as a navigator, meteorologist and aviator. He retired as a Captain in 1978 with 29 years of service. Arthur married his first wife Nancy Laree Peavy of Pinehurst in 1952. After his active duty service, he attended Georgia State University and obtained his BBA in Accounting. He continued on to Georgia Tech graduating with his MS in Management. In 1958 he started his career in banking with the National Bank of Georgia and retired after 26 years of service. Arthur wrote two bookshis autobiography, Slosheye, and a book about his family, The Morgans of Slosheye. Over the years, he has maintained friendships made from each season of his life. Arthur and Laree raised three children over a 33-year marriage before she passed in 1985 from cancer. Arthur met Diane Wik Hewitt and they married in 1990. Diane had been married with three children and lost her first husband to cancer as well. Arthur and Diane enjoyed traveling the world together over their 29+years of marriage. The family will receive friends for visitation starting at 12:30 PM Wednesday, August 14 with the service beginning at 2:00 PM at Cumming First United Methodist Church, 770 Canton Highway, Cumming, GA 30040. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions to . Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 12, 2019