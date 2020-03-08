|
OLSSON, Arthur "Ted" Arthur Theodore "Ted" Olsson, age 95, passed peacefully into the arms of God on March 4th, 2020. Ted was born in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York to Swedish immigrants Ida (nee Rosengren) and Albin Olsson on August 22nd, 1924. Ted was educated at PS121 and Brooklyn Tech, graduating in 1941, followed by enrollment at Cooper Union while working at Bell Labs. Ted joined the Army of the United States in May of 1943, serving in the Philippines and New Guinea with the 4025th Signal Service Group as a Teletype Mechanic, rising to the level of Technician 4th Grade. After his Military Service, Ted enrolled at Lafayette College in Easton, PA, studying Mechanical Engineering. Ted was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, graduating in 1950 in thetop 5% of his class (Tau Beta Pi Honor Society). Following a short stint in Venezuela, Ted returned to the States, settling outside Detroit, Michigan. Strictly by chance, Ted met a young secretary named Alyce Schlaff. Love was in the air and they were married on June 19, 1954. Soon thereafter, they moved to Port Huron, MI and began a family. Stephen Paul came in May of 1955, Robert Alan followed in September of 1957 and John Mark in May of 1960. Career moves with DeLaval Turbine took the Olssons to Westfield, NJ in 1962, then onto Georgia in 1965, living in Dunwoody until the present. Ted retired from Transamerica DeLaval in 1985 and found himself busier than ever serving Redeemer Lutheran Church repairing chairs, kneelers and pews. This was intertwined with weekly rounds of golf with neighbors and the occasional cruise and European travel. Ted also enjoyed electronics, Jazz music, a good gin martini, a fine red wine and a good joke. Alyce preceded Ted in July of 2000. His son Steve passed in May of 2014. Ted is survived by his son Bob, his wife Rosemarie; son John, his wife Nancy; grandchildren Ted, Pete, Jack, Savannah and Jasey. A memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Friday, March 13th, at 2 PM, with reception to follow in the atrium. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020