PITTMAN, Arthur L. Homegoing service for Mr. Arthur L. Pittman will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 469 Mt. Olive Rd., Stockbridge, Rev. Dr. Terrance J. Gattis, pastor. Interment Mt. Olive Church Cemetery. His remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. He is survived by his wife, Betty Pittman; daughters, Alex, Bridget and Melanie; three grandchildren, a great granddaughter; mother, Mattie Pittman; five siblings, brothers and sisters-in-law, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, chapel of W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St., McDonough, (770) 957-4337. www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020