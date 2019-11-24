Services
SCHLETTY, Jr., Arthur Verne Arthur Verne Schletty Jr., known to love ones as Art, was born July 8th, 1942, passed away on the 16th of November, 2019. Mr. Schletty will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Art was an accomplished, generous man. He loved fishing, listening to jazz, attending car races, traveling, and watching sports- especially hockey. His favorite place to travel with his family was St. George Island, Florida. Art is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Karleen Schletty; Brother, Steve; Sister, Linda DeMars; Son, Jeff Schletty (Jennifer); Daughter, DeeAnn Spencer (Mark); Grandchildren, Katie (Harris), Ally (J), Anna, and Lauren; and Great- Grand daughter's, Clara and Avery. Services honoring the life of Mr. Schletty will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 from eleven to two o'clock at The Gardens at Great Oaks, 786 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, Georgia 30075. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org OR http://roswellpres.org/childrens_christmas_fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019
