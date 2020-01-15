|
|
SOLOMON, Sr., Arthur On Jan. 12, 2020, Arthur Lee Solomon, Sr., father of Catherine, Donna, Lisa, Annette, Kina (Rod), Cheryl, Tasha, Danquale and Shakeyma, passed away at the age of 76. Preceded in death are his children, Helen, Arthur Jr. and Tanya. He also leaves a host of grand and great-grandchildren. Arthur, a charismatic, hard working man with few words and expressions. He worked for Levitz and Rich's for many years, then on to becoming a successful entrepreneur. May holy Mary, the angels, and all the saints welcome you now that you have gone forth from this life. May Christ who was crucified for you, bring you freedom and peace. May Christ who died for you admit you into his garden of paradise. Amen. A private service will be held amongst family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020