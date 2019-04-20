|
STOLTZ, Arthur Arthur Stoltz, 96, passed away on April 18, 2019. A native of Atlanta, he was a fourth generation Georgian. Arthur was a World War II veteran and a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was active in the local Jewish War Veterans Post 112, a founder of the Atlanta Jewish Bowling League, and a leader of the Atlanta synagogues Red Cross blood drive, having himself donated 15 gallons of blood over his lifetime. His beloved wife, Ruth, passed away in 2006. His son Kenny died in March, 2018. Arthur is survived by his sons Ronnie, Steve and Mark; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held 11:00am on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park. Donations in Arthur's memory can be made to Congregation Shearith Israel of Atlanta or to the American Red Cross. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 20, 2019