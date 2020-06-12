Arthur Tillman

TILLMAN, Arthur Braxton Arthur Braxton Tillman, 86, formerly of Monticello, GA, passed away Friday June 5, 2020 in Newark, OH. Visitation Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM, at the Jordan Funeral Home, 264 Hilllsboro Street in Monticello. Graveside burial services Friday afternoon in the Fairview Memoiral Gardens, Stockbridge, GA. To leave condolences, please visit www.hoskinsonfuneral.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 12, 2020.