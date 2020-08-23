TURNER, Arthur Arthur Cleaborn Turner passed away peacefully and gracefully on August 20, 2020, after complications from surgery. He was born on October 12, 1923 in Cleveland, GA, to Thomas and Lula Turner. He was preceded by his wife, Charlotte Cornell Turner, and parents. Survivors include his sons, Arthur Cleaborn Turner, Jr. (Brenda) and Steven Cornell Turner (Jenny), grandsons, Joshua Thomas Turner, Cleaborn Micajah Turner, granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Turner (Bailey), great-grandson Lane River Turner, brother Lamar Turner, brothers-in law, Daniel Cornell (Sandra), Glenn Cornell (Jenna), and sister-in-law, Evelyn Binsz (Darald). Arthur worked at Lockheed Aircraft retiring in 1978. He also began and maintained a farm in Lumpkin County, GA from 1955 until his death. Most of his life was dedicated to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ in foreign mission trips and to anyone he met. His greatest joy was introducing someone to Jesus and seeing them realize His redemptive mercy. He was a charter member of Dunwoody Baptist Church and a faithful and active participant until his last day on earth. His life was a testament to the enduring love and mercy of Christ. A small graveside service will be held at the Gateway Memory Park in Cleveland, GA on Sunday, August 23, where Arthur will be buried next to Charlotte, his wife of 59 years. Remembrances should be directed to Dunwoody Baptist Church.