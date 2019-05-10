WAINWRIGHT, Arthur William Arthur William Wainwright passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born in Leeds, England on October 14, 1925, the son of Doris and Alfred Wainwright. He attended Cross Flatts Council School and Leeds Grammar School. He won a scholarship to Corpus Christi College, Oxford, where he studied classics and philosophy. After a year at Oxford he served as an underground coalminer under the Bevin Scheme from 1943 to 1947. He completed his studies at Oxford and candidated for the Methodist ministry, studied theology at Wesley House, Cambridge, after which he was appointed for a year to the Yeovil circuit. He was assistant tutor at Handsworth Theological College from 1953 to 1957, being ordained into full connexion in 1955. He served at Oxford Hall in the Manchester and Salford Mission from 1957 to 1962 where he was chaplain to Methodist students at the University and the College of Technology. For three years he served in the Wantage and Abingdon circuit, and in 1965 he joined the faculty of the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia where he taught New Testament until his retirement as emeritus professor in 1994. Ever since he arrived in the United States, he has attended North Decatur United Methodist Church. In 1959 he married Betty Ward, a Methodist deaconess in Manchester. He is survived by her, their sons Martin and Philip, their grandchildren Elizabeth, Alexandra, William and Thomas and their daughters-in-law Christine Wainwright and Janet Donohoe. A memorial service will be held at 3pm, May 18th at North Decatur United Methodist Church, reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, North Decatur United Methodist Church, or a . Online Condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019