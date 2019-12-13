|
|
WILSON, Arthur E. Mr. Arthur E. Wilson beloved educator of Atlanta, GA. passed away on December 6, 2019. Homegoing Service will be held at Zion Grove Baptist Church (Ellenwood, Ga.) on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Rev. James Miller, eulogist, interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Survivors are two sisters: Ruby Crumley and Annie W. Riggins, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Please assemble at the church 10:30 AM. Rucker, Rucker, & Shelton Funeral Directors (404) 288-7015.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019