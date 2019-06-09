|
|
|
HUTCHINS, Artie Bell Home Going Celebration for Mother Artie Bell Hutchins, age 92, will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 12PM at Salem Missionary Baptist Church-4700 Church St. NW, Lilburn, GA. Senior Pastor Richard B. Haynes. Viewing/Visitation will be on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 12PM-8PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Final resting place will be at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Left to cherish in her precious memories are her children, Ollie Hutchins (Greer), Vera Johnson (Alfred), Bishop Jerry Hutchins (Sheila) and Stephanie Hutchins and a host of many dear relatives and friends. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404)241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019
