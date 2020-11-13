1/1
Artrula Allman
ALLMAN, Artrula Estella

Artrula Estella Allman, known to most as "Estella" age 92 of Atlanta, GA was called to heaven on November 8, 2020. She was born in Birmingham, AL to the late Ike and Fontella Johnson. She joins in rest with her husband Thomas Allman, sons Rance Allman (Betty), Michael Allman and daughter Thetus Allman Knox (Joseph). She leaves behind to cherish her memory: six grandchildren Calandra Campbell (Ike), Ivy Allman, Jerald Allman (Aneidre), Jerard Allman (Roshanta), Rance Allman, II (Crystal), Felecia Knox Sanders; sixteen great-grandchildren, two sisters Theresa Ellis (Earl), Lillian Brown (Henry). Public viewing will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm CST at Smith and Gaston Funeral Home – 102 6 th Ave. SW, Birmingham, AL 35211. Graveside Funeral Service will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 12:00 pm CST at Elmwood Cemetery – 600 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Birmingham, AL 35211. Due to the current pandemic the family asks that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Viewing
09:00 - 06:00 PM
Smith and Gaston Funeral Services - Birmingham
NOV
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith and Gaston Funeral Services - Birmingham
102 6th Avenue Southwest
Birmingham, AL 35211
(205) 322-3581
