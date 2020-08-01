1/1
Arvin Gera
1984 - 2020
GERA, Arvin Richie Our beloved son, brother, and friend, Arvin Richie Gera, born in Atlanta, GA, on August 9, 1984, left this world unexpectedly at the young age of 35 on July 27, 2020. Richie grew up in Atlanta and grew into a gentleman with many passions and attributes that influenced all of those that he encountered. He graduates next week from Emory Goizueta business school with an MBA. Richie was full of life, and enjoyed every moment. He had a love and passion for traveling, sailing, snowboarding, music, exotic cars, motorcycle riding, cooking, and being a fitness enthusiast, and shared his passions with everyone he loved. As we celebrate his life we can all find peace in each of these areas of life that Richie found so fulfilling. When you think of Richie, celebrate the good moments you had with him and the smiles he brought to your heart. "We must free ourselves of the hope that the sea will ever rest. We must learn to sail in high winds." Aristotle Onassis "A Smooth Sea NEVER made a Skilled Sailor." John George Hermanson. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Wages and Sons Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA at 11 AM. The services will be live streamed via webcam at www.wagesandsons.com. His friends will also be celebrating his life at 12:30 PM in a separate telecast via Zoom. Richie volunteered at the Atlanta Center for Self Sufficiency so in lieu of flowers, please donate in Richie's name at http://atlantacss.org/".


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
