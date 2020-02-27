|
CANDLER, VI, Asa Griggs Asa Griggs Candler VI died February 24, 2020. Born March 28, 1956, Atlanta, GA to Asa Griggs Candler V and June Rackey Candler. Graduating from Westminster Schools, he attended Washington & Lee University, graduating from the University of Georgia, 1978. He was Vice President of Candler Development Company. He is survived by his wife Paulette, sons Asa VII and wife Gaylie, Daniel, Noble, and daughter Callan, brothers Bill and Dick, and grandchildren Asa VIII, and Bayne. Asa was an avid aviator and golfer. The Candler family and Cousin Matthew Middelthon established the Millennium Candler Peace and Justice Prizes administered by the National Monuments Foundation. His influence brought Atlanta to the attention of the Nobel Peace Laureate Secretariat. Funeral services will be held in the Florence Candler Chapel at Westview Cemetery on Friday February 28th at 11 o'clock. Reception follows at Millennium Gate in Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2020