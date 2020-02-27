Resources
More Obituaries for Asa VI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Asa Candler VI

Send Flowers
Asa Candler VI Obituary
CANDLER, VI, Asa Griggs Asa Griggs Candler VI died February 24, 2020. Born March 28, 1956, Atlanta, GA to Asa Griggs Candler V and June Rackey Candler. Graduating from Westminster Schools, he attended Washington & Lee University, graduating from the University of Georgia, 1978. He was Vice President of Candler Development Company. He is survived by his wife Paulette, sons Asa VII and wife Gaylie, Daniel, Noble, and daughter Callan, brothers Bill and Dick, and grandchildren Asa VIII, and Bayne. Asa was an avid aviator and golfer. The Candler family and Cousin Matthew Middelthon established the Millennium Candler Peace and Justice Prizes administered by the National Monuments Foundation. His influence brought Atlanta to the attention of the Nobel Peace Laureate Secretariat. Funeral services will be held in the Florence Candler Chapel at Westview Cemetery on Friday February 28th at 11 o'clock. Reception follows at Millennium Gate in Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Asa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -