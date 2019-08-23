|
Beautiful Spirit! We think of you all the time and we thank you every day for the many lessons that you taught us. Our love will never fade and each day we are blessed and we thank God for the truth you that you spoke about life, family, history, culture, and the divine order of nature. Your generosity of resources and spirit still feeds our souls. You're a bright light mighty ancestor, and your legacy lives on. Hotep, Ase and Neverending Love Patsy Jo Hilliard & Family
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2019