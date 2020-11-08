1/
Ashley Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ashley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COX, Ashley Juanetta Samone

Ms. Ashley Juanetta Samone Cox, 31, of Stockbridge, GA passed Thursday, October 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Cox will be held at 1:00PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Attendance is by INVITATION only. Ms. Cox will be laid to rest at Kennedy Memorial Gardens 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30297. Visitation is 2:00PM-4:00PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to the COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. South DeKalb Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved