RHINEHART, Ashley Leigh Ashley Leigh Rhinehart went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Ashley was born in Decatur, GA on May 15, 1973. She had a life long battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, but it never prevented her from displaying a joyful, indominable spirit. She had a truly special personality and found it easy to love everyone she met. When she was 5 years old, Ashley accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior, and her relationship with Christ was the joy of her life. At the age of 6, Ashley served as the Georgia state poster child for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Ashley graduated from Cross Keys High School, and went to Erskine College in Due West, South Carolina. After graduating from Erskine, she got her master's degree at Georgia State University in Rehabilitation Counseling. Ashley will be forever remembered by her parents, Bill and Kathy Rhinehart and Lynda Cross, and by her brother, sisters and their spouses Josh and Carisa Rhinehart, Lindsay and Tony Betancourt and Laura Beth and Michael Veal. Ashley will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends. Visitation and a Celebration of Ashley's life will be held on Tuesday, June 25, in the Sanctuary of Briarlake Baptist Church, 3715 Lavista Road, Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation begins at 11 am, Celebration of life begins at 12 pm. Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Briarlake Baptist Church in Ashley's memory. Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker.