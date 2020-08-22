1/
Ashley Tannehill
TANNEHILL, Ashley Funeral Service Saturday, 11 AM, (Live Streaming), Georgia Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, Atlanta, GA. Instate10 AM. Interment Ashley Laverne Tannehill was born and reared in Atlanta, GA. She was an honor graduate of Grady High School and "Miss Grady" in 2006. Ms. Tannehill attended Howard University, Washington, DC, and graduated Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations in 2010. She then received a Master of Education Reading Specialist degree from Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA in 2015. In 2019, she obtained an Education Specialist degree in Administration from University of North Carolina, Greensboro, NC. Ms. Tannehill was employed as an Instructional Facilitator at Walnut Creek Elementary School in Raleigh, NC. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity. She transitioned on August 11, 2020. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
