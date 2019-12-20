|
|
MOORE (JENSEN), Asta Roseanne July 18, 1938 Dec. 17, 2019 Asta Roseanne Jensen Moore, age 81, of Johns Creek, GA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Northside Gwinnett surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services for Asta will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 3 PM at Cross of Life Lutheran Church, Roswell, GA. Family and friends will gather prior to the service from 1:30 PM until 3 PM at the church. Graveside services for Asta will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2:30 PM, at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. Asta Roseanne Jensen Moore was born in Elberton, Georgia to Mrs. Foy Mae Nash Jensen and Mr. Charles S. Jensen. She became an Atlanta girl when she moved to Atlanta after high school. She married the love of her life, Paul Kenny Moore, in Aug. 1959, in Atlanta, GA. They were happily married for sixty (60) years and she is survived by her husband; her two daughters Paula Moore and Karen Smith,who both live in Atlanta, GA; and their spouses John Franck and Jeffrey A. Smith. She was very involved in the lives of their grandchildren, Katherine Fayad, Evelyn Fayad, Brooks Smith, Paul Smith, and Maggie Smith. Active in the Republican Party, she was the campaign manager for Betty Jo Williams in the Georgia House of Representatives and she represented Georgia in the National Convention in 1976. She was an active member in the Norcross Women's Garden Club, played Mahjong with her ladies' group every Monday, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She was a faithful member of Cross of Life Lutheran Church, quilting for Lutheran World Relief (the quilts provide warmth on a cold night, shelter from the harsh sun, or even clothing). She served everyone a good meal when they walked through her door whether hungry or not! Everyone loved her casseroles and cakes and she always made guests take something when they left. She was the quintessential Southern Belle and a true and generous giver. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to Cross of Life Church, Quilting for Lutheran World Relief. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 20, 2019