Aston Allen

ALLEN, Aston Joseph Christopher Aston Joseph Christopher Allen, 33 years-old, of Atlanta, Georgia died on the morning of Tuesday, June 30, 2020 after three years of battling cancer. Aston was known for his friendly personality and magnetic smile. Aston is survived by his wife, Katherine Manthey Allen; mother, Sharon Allen; father, Donovan March; second mom, Audrey Bailey-March; four brothers, four sisters, 11 nieces and nephews, goddaughter, and many other family and friends.



