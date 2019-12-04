Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aubrey Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aubrey Foster


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aubrey Foster Obituary
FOSTER, Jr., Aubrey McCoy ­Aubrey McCoy Foster, Jr., formerly of Roswell, GA, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019. Born on November 12, 1968 in Atlanta, GA he was the eldest son of Aubrey McCoy Foster and Sara Cake Foster. His early childhood was spent happily in Scarsdale, NY where he learned to love the game of hockey. There he became a lifetime sports fan which later sparked a coveted job in sports radio on the West coast. Aubrey and family returned to Sandy Springs where he graduated from Crestwood High School. He attended the University of Georgia, majoring in journalism. Aubrey traveled extensively out West, was an excellent cook, with a broad knowledge and love of music. He is survived by his two brothers, Brian (Shannon) and Warren, as well as niece, Lexi and nephews, Jackson and Pace Foster of Atlanta. All those close to Aubrey knew him as a caring soul with a big heart and true love for his family and lifetime friends. The gentle man with a ready smile was taken too soon and will truly be missed by many. May his life serve as a daily reminder to cherish our relationships with one another and take nothing for granted. A memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 AM, at the H.M. Patterson & Son- Arlington Chapel located at 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aubrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -