FOSTER, Jr., Aubrey McCoy Aubrey McCoy Foster, Jr., formerly of Roswell, GA, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019. Born on November 12, 1968 in Atlanta, GA he was the eldest son of Aubrey McCoy Foster and Sara Cake Foster. His early childhood was spent happily in Scarsdale, NY where he learned to love the game of hockey. There he became a lifetime sports fan which later sparked a coveted job in sports radio on the West coast. Aubrey and family returned to Sandy Springs where he graduated from Crestwood High School. He attended the University of Georgia, majoring in journalism. Aubrey traveled extensively out West, was an excellent cook, with a broad knowledge and love of music. He is survived by his two brothers, Brian (Shannon) and Warren, as well as niece, Lexi and nephews, Jackson and Pace Foster of Atlanta. All those close to Aubrey knew him as a caring soul with a big heart and true love for his family and lifetime friends. The gentle man with a ready smile was taken too soon and will truly be missed by many. May his life serve as a daily reminder to cherish our relationships with one another and take nothing for granted. A memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 AM, at the H.M. Patterson & Son- Arlington Chapel located at 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019