HOUSEWORTH, II, Aubrey Celebration of Life for Mr. Aubrey Dale Houseworth, II will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 1pm at St. Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Rd., S.E., Atlanta, GA., 30317. Rev. William D. Watley, Ph.D., Senior Pastor. His remains will instate at 12noon until hour of service. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Visitation Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10am-8pm with family hour from 1pm-2pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 20, 2019