NICHOLS (L'Esperance), Audrae Audrae Nichols, 88, of Dunwoody, GA and native of Rapid City, South Dakota passed away peacefully July 16, 2019 at home. She was devoted to her family, her church, and her bridge partners. She had a love of reading books and a wonderful sense of humor. Audrae is survived by her loving husband of 70 years Thomas Nichols, Sr. Mother of Tom Nichols, Jr, John Nichols, and Kathryn Anson (Ronda Quain) Nichols. Grandmother of Angela Galison, Christina Kolke, Taylor Nichols, and Ellie Nichols; and great grandmother of eight. A Celebration of Life for Audrae will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption, 1350 Hearst Drive, Atlanta, 30319, on Wednesday, July 24, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from July 21 to July 22, 2019