BLANCK, Audrey Audrey Blanck, age 86, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 12, 2020. Audrey was born in Clinton, Iowa and grew up with loving parents Mayme and John and her dear sister Phyllis. She became a teacher who loved her students and her profession and carried this passion with her throughout her lifetime. Her favorite teaching role, from which she retired in 1998, was as the Director of John Knox Preschool in Marietta, Georgia. She met and married the love of her life, John E. Blanck in 1959. As the wife of a West Point career military man, Audrey raised her family throughout the United States and overseas. She balanced teaching, being a wonderful mother and volunteering in various roles with the Officers Wives Clubs wherever John's career took them. From Hawaii to Italy, Audrey was the loving strength of her family and instilled in them the virtue of kindness to others and a strong faith in God. She will be greatly missed as a loving and kind wife, mother and in her favorite role, Nana. Audrey's family has always been her top priority and each member has known and loved her for her kindness, care and devotion. She is survived by her daughter Mary Cason (Neal) of Atlanta, son John Blanck (Jennifer) of San Diego, CA and four deeply loved grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jack and Annie Cason and John Clarence Blanck along with niece and nephews Diane Maulsby, TX, Dean Weis, IA and David Martensen, Ill. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Col. John E. Blanck, her parents John and Mayme Shepler, her sister Phyllis Martensen, and her beloved granddaughter Allison Blanck. She will be deeply missed and carried in our hearts. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation and reception with the family Saturday, the 22nd of February from one until half past two o'clock in the afternoon at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. The family will hold a private committal service at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the or The .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2020