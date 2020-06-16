Audrey Casey

CASEY (O'QUINN), Audrey Audrey O'Quinn Casey, age 98, born on August 25, 1921 to the late Oscar and Ivey O'Quinn (Sessoms) in Sampson County, NC, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Best known as Audrey, Mom and Gang Gang, she spent her life devoted to loving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her family. She was a long-time resident of Jonesboro and Morrow, GA, where she was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. Audrey had many interests and hobbies. She loved cooking, sewing, china painting, ceramics, flower gardening, family times at the lake and cheering on her beloved Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves. She spent her last 11 years at Parc at Piedmont where she enjoyed her friends. The family would like to express their appreciation to the loving and caring staff at Parc who made her feel so special. We are also eternally grateful and thankful to her amazing and devoted caregivers, Diva Baskin, Ida Gamble and Sam Baskin. She loved and appreciated them so very much. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Casey, son, William E. Casey, brothers, Eugene O'Quinn, Wilbur O'Quinn and Walter O'Quinn. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl C. Brown (Owen), daughter-in-law, Sue W. Casey, granddaughters, Barbara C. Lane (Tim), Audrey C. Pearson (David), Lori B. Cheney and Leslie Brown, grandsons, Ben Casey (Lori) and Mark Brown, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. All who knew her were blessed by her vibrant personality, optimism, quick wit and her beautiful smile that would light up a room. She will be greatly missed, but we know she is having a great reunion with her family and friends in Heaven. A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Casey will be held at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1 PM 2 PM at the Mowell Funeral Home. The service will be at 2 PM at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home followed by the procession to Sherwood Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, www.fbcjonesboro.com. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 16, 2020.