CLARK, Audrey Simpson Audrey Simpson Clark, age 90 of Sugar Hill, passed away April 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ms. Clark was born in Mt. Airy, GA and was a homemaker.She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Cabe (Jim) and Judy Clark, all of Sugar Hill, grandchildren Matthew Cabe of Sugar Hill and Stephen Cabe (Elaine) of Buford, great-grandchildren, Jacob Cabe, Abagail Cabe and Aidan Cabe, all of Buford, several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2020