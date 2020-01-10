|
FALCK, Audrey London Audrey London Falck, 87, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away on January 5, 2020. Audrey was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland before relocating to Atlanta in the 1960s. Audrey and her husband were founding members of Temple Sinai. She was a fine artist, specializing in acrylic painting and greatly enjoyed traveling. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Allan Falck, and her eldest son, Michael Falck. Survivors include her children, Barry (Susan) and Ken Falck, both of California; and grandchildren Ryan and Molly Falck. A funeral will be held at Arlington Cemetery at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 10, 2020