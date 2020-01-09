|
FINLAYSON, Eileen Audrey Eileen Audrey Finlayson, age 91, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 24, 2019 at her home at Briton House, in Toronto. Eileen was born on Jan. 11, 1928 in Toronto to Lorne and Audrey (Willson) Campbell. She graduated from Teacher's College in 1949. In 1951, she married Donald C. Finlayson. They had six children, Shiona Finlayson (Bryan Wilson), Stephen (Carol) Finlayson, Roderick (Anne) Finlayson, Catherine Finlayson, Anna (John) Dancu and Douglas (Robin) Finlayson. Eileen was the center of a family whose six children were followed by seventeen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Eileen was known for her wit, grace, and hospitality, as well as for her unconventional, open-minded perspective and her sense of mischief. Her home was filled with keen conversation and the laughter of friends and family. Eileen loved art and many of the paintings adorning the walls of the family homes trace their origins back to her collection. She toured throughout Europe, the Philippines, China, and the Amazon. Eileen was an avid bird watcher, and all those close to her have a copy of R.T. Peterson's Field Guide to Birds. An avid tennis player, Eileen was a member of the Toronto Cricket Club and the Cherokee Town & Country Club in Atlanta. She also cherished her time with the Emory Woman's Club and her Women's Investment Club. For several years she worked at "Evenings at Emory", where she made dear friends and traveling companions. The Finlayson family would like to express our gratitude to the caregivers who took such loving care of Eileen in her last years at Briton House. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held in Toronto at a later date.
