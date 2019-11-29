|
GAULTNEY (KNOWLES), Audrey Ann Dec. 17, 1933 - Nov. 23, 2019 Ann Gaultney, age 85, a lifelong resident of Georgia, passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born Audrey Ann Knowles, Dec. 17, 1933 in Forest Park, GA, to parents James Wilmer Knowles and Lillie Belle (O'Neal) Knowles. She worked her way through college while raising her four boys and received a degree from Georgia State University. During that time, she worked at the State Capitol in Atlanta for the Army Audit Agency as well as for Lt. Governor Garland Byrd, Governor Carl Sanders and Governor George Busbee. She later built her forty-year award winning career selling residential real estate in the metro Atlanta area until her retirement. She was a dedicated and longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Atlanta. She enjoyed socializing and travel with her friends and family. In her later years she especially enjoyed time and travels with her special friend, Robert Terrell, with whom she attended first grade through high school. Ann is survived by her four sons, Steve Gaultney (Kathy), Mike Gaultney (Jennifer), Gene Gaultney, (Carol) and Mark Gaultney (Nancy), fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was also survived by her sister Carol Davis (Doug) and her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Kelso (Danny), several nieces and nephews and by her devoted caregivers, Janet Simon and Lety Melo. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother James (Jimmy) Knowles. Flowers are welcome or make donations to the First Baptist Church In Touch Ministries, 5836 DeKalb Technology Parkway, Decatur, GA 30340. Website: intouch.org. Also, online condolences maybe expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Funeral services for Ann Gaultney will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 with Dr. Scott Downing officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather prior to the service for visitation on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1:30 PM - 3 PM, at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019