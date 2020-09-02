1/
Audrey Maly
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MALY, Audrey Elsie Audrey Elsie Maly passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born on January 11, 1924 in Oak Park, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Elsie Suchan and John Zamastil. She was preceded in death by her son, David Maly in 1993, and her beloved husband of nearly 75 years John E. Maly in 2018 of Stone Mountain. Survivors include a daughter, Linda Van Houten (Mike) of Braselton, one granddaughter Kimberly Murray of Lawrenceville, one grandson, Ryan Van Houten (Jennie) of Braselton, and six great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park, Atlanta, GA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved