MALY, Audrey Elsie Audrey Elsie Maly passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born on January 11, 1924 in Oak Park, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Elsie Suchan and John Zamastil. She was preceded in death by her son, David Maly in 1993, and her beloved husband of nearly 75 years John E. Maly in 2018 of Stone Mountain. Survivors include a daughter, Linda Van Houten (Mike) of Braselton, one granddaughter Kimberly Murray of Lawrenceville, one grandson, Ryan Van Houten (Jennie) of Braselton, and six great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park, Atlanta, GA.