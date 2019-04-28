Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Audry Leech Obituary
LEECH, Audry Audry Stevenson Leech, 85, of Alpharetta died on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was a longtime member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and a past member of Dunwoody Medical Center Auxiliary. Audry was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert E. Leech and brother, Allen Stevenson. Surviving are her daughter Paula Caldarella (Rick) of Dunwoody, daughter, Carol Stannard of Port Orange, Florida, and daughter, Donna Ackerman of Alpharetta; grandchildren, Megan Martindale, Ashley Veintimilla, Bradley Martindale, Lindsay Caldarella, Mary Caldarella, Courtney Martindale; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Judy Trawick; and brother, Steve Stevenson. Friends are cordially invited to a reception and visitation with the family on Saturday, the 4th of May from twelve o'clock noon until 2PM, the hour of service. Visitation and service will be held at H.M Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel. A private interment for the family will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. The family requests memorial contributions in Audry's name be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 or Adopt a Golden Atlanta (in honor of her favorite grand-dog Beau), P.O. Box 420256, Atlanta, Georgia 30342-9998, 404-DOGLESS, (364-5377).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019
