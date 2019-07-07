STEWART, Augusta W. Augusta "Gusti" Stewart, 76, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Gusti was born on July 13, 1942 in Forchheim, Germany, a beautiful Bavarian village with its origin going back to the year 805. At the young age of 22, Gusti boldly ventured from this small German village to the giant metropolis of London in the 1960s. There in "The Fog" she met the British love of her life Mike and they started their global adventure together. They lived in Milan, Brussels, Vienna, and finally in Atlanta for Mike's 37-year finance career with The Coca-Cola Company. Gusti and Mike traveled to over 30 countries together during their 43 years of marriage. It was in Atlanta that Gusti found her life's true calling sharing German language and culture. She had studied business and languages in England, Italy and the U.S., before joining the Goethe-Institut Atlanta in 1987 as its Cultural Program Coordinator and German language teacher to business professionals. For over 30 years at the German School of Atlanta, Gusti taught hundreds of children as a German language teacher and received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. While she was a wonderful teacher and ambassador of the German language, nothing was a greater love for Gusti than her family and she greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Werner; her children, Janine and Peter; her daughter-in law Jessica; and her six grandchildren, Lukas, Isabelle, Denise, Philip, James and Katie. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael O. Stewart, who passed on May 1, 2008. A memorial service followed by a reception will be held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr., Atlanta, GA 30328, on Monday, July 15th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Gusti's name to the non-profit German School of Atlanta at https://www.germanschoolatlanta.com/paypal. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019