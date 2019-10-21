|
MOORE, Cecil Augustus Cecil Moore, Jr. passed away October 18, 2019, at the age of 87 surrounded by family. A native of Marion Junction, Alabama, Cecil was born January 13, 1932 to Augustus Cecil Moore and Beatrice Callen Gilmer Moore. He graduated from Orville High School in 1950. He graduated from Auburn University in 1954 with a B.S. in Agriculture. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho social fraternity and the Alpha Zeta and Gamma Sigma Delta honorary societies. After college graduation, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He completed basic officer training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma in 1955 finishing second in his class. He began his service in Germany in the second armored division in May 1955. He was awarded the Commendation Ribbon and Metal Pendant. He left active duty in the Fall of 1956 and returned to Marion Junction to work for his father and uncle in the family cattle business. He and Sadera were married on September 5, 1959. He entered Columbia Theological Seminary in the Fall of 1959 and graduated in the Spring of 1962. His first church was Tallassee Presbyterian Church in Tallassee, AL where he served as Moderator of East Alabama. In the Fall of 1967, he and his family moved to Collins, Mississippi where he served as pastor to the Collins Presbyterian Church and the MacDonald Presbyterian Church and served as Moderator of South Mississippi. He also served as a volunteer firefighter in Collins. In March of 1973, Cecil was called back to Columbia Theological Seminary to serve as the Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds. He faithfully worked at the Seminary for 28 years. He built a number of new buildings and renovated many more. He retired in December of 2001 but continued to work on several special projects for Columbia Seminary and Decatur Presbyterian Church after retirement. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Sadera, his daughters Lee Danielson (James) of Grayson GA and Margaret Maynard (Bill) of Harvest AL, and his grandchildren Amy Maynard and Sam Maynard. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother William Harris Moore (Billy) of Marion Junction, Alabama. Memorial service will be held at Decatur Presbyterian Church, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Columbia Theological Seminary (PO Box 520, Decatur, GA 30031), Decatur Presbyterian Church (205 Sycamore Street, Decatur, GA 30030), or Presbyterian Homes of GA (Office of Development, PO Box 957267, Duluth, GA 30095).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 21, 2019