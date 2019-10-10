Services
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 210-2700
Avis Miller
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Jonesboro, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Jonesboro, GA
1936 - 2019
Avis Miller Obituary
MILLER, Avis Mrs. Avis Lynne Miller, age 83, of Jonesboro, passed away on October 8, 2019. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro where she loved singing in the choir. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Thomas Miller. She is survived by her children, Mark (Donna) Miller of Marietta, Tim (Kathy) Miller of Mt. Airy, Melissa (Rev. Jack) Pickel of Jackson; siblings, George (Kate) Flury of Powder Springs, Gay (Larry) Hightower of Tyrone; grandchildren, Justin (Lindsay) Miller, David Miller, Ryan Bloodworth, Caleb (Callie) Bloodworth, Taylor Pickel, Abby Miller; great-grandchildren, Addie Miller and Logan Miller and extended family. A Funeral Service will be held, at 11 AM, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church Jonesboro in the Worship Center. Rev. Jack Pickel and Rev. Irvin Pearre will officiate. She will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to: CARE For AIDS, at careforaids.org. Ford - Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 10, 2019
