BROWN, B. Wayne B. Wayne Brown, age 83, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away June 6, 2020. Private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 13, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, GA with Rev. Jerry Potts, Rev. Michael Boatfield and Dr. Richard Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents T.F. and Viola Brown and brother Fred Brown. Mr. Brown was a native of Horton, AL and has lived in Cobb County since 1967. He was a member of Macland Baptist Church, in Powder Springs, GA, and a member of Metro Bassmasters. Survivors include: wife: Hope Faith Brown of Powder Springs, GA; son: Gerald Brown of Marietta, GA; three step-sons: Douglas (Coby) Adkins of Hoschton, GA, Stephen Adkins of Duluth, GA and Jeffrey (Noelle) Adkins of Flowery Branch, GA; six grandchildren; three and a half great-grandchildren and sister: Nancy L. Brown of Alabama. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, from 4 until 7 PM, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 11, 2020.