|
|
In Memory Of Our Mother Daisy D. Ward Bailey, JD Our beautiful mother transitioned on 11/25/18. A private funeral was held on 12/1/2018, entombed West View Abby. She was born in Dayton, OH, 6/12/31. Predeceased by parents Ennis & Cora Dale Ward and husbands Dr. James A Bailey d 12/27/99 & Charles M Gilham d 2/11/61; children: James C Bailey, Angelia D Wood, Linda Y Gilham & Lisa Y Gilham, 8 grands & 11 great-grands, & a host of nieces & nephews. Daisy loved God, her family, law, writing, poetry, volunteering (1963-2006) & traveling. BA from Goddard Coll. & JD from Am, Sch. of Law. She was an entrepreneur, estab. Daisy D Ward Inc. and DALL Publishing. She recd. many honors & awards for leadership for volunteering,writing, and served on many Boards. Just to name a few: Proclamation from Gov of GA, Joe Frank Harris, Appt by Gov Joe Frank Harris to the Forsyth County Bi-Racial Comm; Proclamation Atlanta City Council Pres. Marvin Arrington for Daisy Bailey Day; proclamation and Key to the city of Orlando from Mayor Bill Frederick;special recognition for her book "The Perfect Law of Liberty" from The Ohio House of Representatives Dist. #21 Joyce Beatty; awards from Aux to the Natl., State & Atlanta Med Assn. Inc, "Pillar of Strength Award"; Nath March of Dimes; Natl. Cancer Inst.; Commendation from Louis R Slaton Dist Atty Atlanta Judicial Circuit; Group Of Concerned Women; Presidential Lifetime Awards for Community Participation from Pres. Obama 2017 & Pres. Bush 2008. We love & miss you Queen Daisy! Love, The Family
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 25, 2019