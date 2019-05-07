PYPER, Bambie Kay Bambie Kay Pyper of Atlanta, Georgia died April 18, 2019. Bambie is survived by her life partner of fifteen years Olive Evans, her sister Darlene nee Pyper and her brother Vincent Brown, her nephews Sam and Kenneth, many cousins including Sweets, Sandy, and Sara, and so many many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Cottenham, and too many of her friends. Bambie took each death hard. Prior to her mother-in-law, Olive B. Evans' recent death, Olive B and Bambie enjoyed many precious hours together, including reminiscing about growing up in England, decades apart, some of the happiest times in each of their lives. Bambie learned to play snooker in England and enjoyed playing pool the rest of her life, including with her friend, Linda, and competitively with the APA. Two of her favorite memories were that of being a postie and of living in a commune in Wales. Bambie was a natural carpenter, creating beautiful and functional things, a couple of magazines having cited her work on the Grant Mansion. Bambie enjoyed nature, arrowhead hunting, mudding, riding her motorbikes, shooting off fireworks, and driving too fast. She loved nature's creatures and they loved her. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal charity. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 7, 2019