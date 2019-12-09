|
|
GREENBLATT, Barbara Barbara Greenblatt, age 85, of Atlanta, GA passed peacefully December 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Barbara was born to parents Florence and Julius Rubinstein in the Bronx, New York on March 6, 1934. Her family moved to New Jersey when she was a young teenager, and there she finished high school and attended college. She met and married the love of her life, Don Greenblatt, and the young couple moved to Atlanta with two small children in 1960. Another child soon followed, and the family made Atlanta their adopted home. Barbara worked as an educator for her entire career, first teaching high school in New Jersey, and later both as a pre-school teacher and administrator at her beloved Epstein School. In her thirty-year tenure at the Epstein School she influenced the lives of thousands of children, many of whom still remember her fondly. Barbara was a seeker and born ahead of her time. In the seventies she embraced health foods, yoga, TM and exercise long before they became common practice. She was a voracious reader and always sought to learn and grow. Her greatest pleasure and comfort were her family, and she was loved deeply by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. She loved nothing better than to have the whole extended family gathered together on holidays and special occasions. Her legacy lives on through her family and she will be dearly missed. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Don Greenblatt, her parents Florence and Julius Rubinstein and her brother Stuart Rubinstein. Barbara is survived by her son, Jules (Phyllis Maslia) Greenblatt; daughters, Sharon (Marty) Spiegelman, and Lisa (Marty) Halpern; her loving companion, Sidney Pike; as well as grandchildren Alex, Lewis and Andy Halpern, and Sam Greenblatt, and great-grandchildren Arden, Lena and Asa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or One Good Deed. A graveside service will be held at 12 PM, on Monday, December 9, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 9, 2019