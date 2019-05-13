Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann MILLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Ann MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Barbara Ann Barbara Ann Miller, 84 of Atlanta, GA, died on May 11th, 2019 after fighting a month long respiratory illness. Barbara was born in Detroit, MI then lived in Elberton, GA prior to moving to Atlanta. She is preceded in eternal life by daughter Joann Reagin. She is survived by daughter Vickey Miller; sons Frank Coon and wife Cathy; Charles Coon and wife Connie; Jimmy Miller; and Mark Miller and wife Joan; grandchildren Shannon, Billy, Tammy, Shelley, Aaron, Tracy, Carly, Brittany, Tyler, Christy, Daniel, Rachel, Ben, Luke, and Rebecca, and 17 great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on May 15th at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.