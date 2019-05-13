|
|
MILLER, Barbara Ann Barbara Ann Miller, 84 of Atlanta, GA, died on May 11th, 2019 after fighting a month long respiratory illness. Barbara was born in Detroit, MI then lived in Elberton, GA prior to moving to Atlanta. She is preceded in eternal life by daughter Joann Reagin. She is survived by daughter Vickey Miller; sons Frank Coon and wife Cathy; Charles Coon and wife Connie; Jimmy Miller; and Mark Miller and wife Joan; grandchildren Shannon, Billy, Tammy, Shelley, Aaron, Tracy, Carly, Brittany, Tyler, Christy, Daniel, Rachel, Ben, Luke, and Rebecca, and 17 great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on May 15th at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2019