Services
Haisten Funerals & Cremations
1745 Zack Hinton Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
(770) 914-8833
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haisten Funerals & Cremations
1745 Zack Hinton Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Stockbridge Presbyterian Church
4740 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Arlington Memorial Park
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Barbara bailey Obituary
BAILEY, Barbara Barbara Anne Bailey, age 91, of McDonough, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born in Decatur, Georgia to the late Herman Otto and Terilla Marjorie Evans White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Pinson Bailey; brother, John R. White; and son-in-law, Jeff Turk. Ms. Bailey was a member of Stockbridge Presbyterian Church, where she was proud to be a part of the "Gold Rush Gang". She also served as a member of the Eastern Star. Ms. Bailey was a very independent woman who enjoyed being outdoors, tending to flowers and feeding her birds. She loved to cook and was famous for her banana bread and pimento cheese. Ms. Barbara is survived by her son, Michael (Lynne) Bailey Sr., McDonough, GA; daughters: Carol Bailey (Mark) Davidson, McDonough, GA, Cheri (Kenny Stokes) Bailey, Stone Mountain, GA; grandchildren: Jennifer (Bill) Streck, Michael (Jesse) Bailey, Jr., Steven Bailey, Melissa Ford, Stephanie (Casey) Hinson, Nicole (Josh) Hargrove, Rachel (Matt) Settle, and 12 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, from 5 PM - 7 PM, at Haisten Funeral Home, 1745 Zack Hinton Parkway, McDonough, GA. A Funeral Service celebrating the life of Ms. Barbara Bailey will be held on Thursday, September 19, 11 AM, at Stockbridge Presbyterian Church, 4740 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA 30281 with the Rev. Betsy Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, in Atlanta, GA. Flowers are accepted or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henry County Humane Society, 46 Work Camp Road, McDonough, GA 30253.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 18, 2019
