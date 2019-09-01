|
|
BASTIN, Barbara Barbara Spencer Bastin (fondly known to many as "BB") was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on November 29, 1933, and died peacefully at her home in Decatur, Georgia, on August 19, 2019. Throughout her life she exhibited a creative and artistic talent and lovingly encouraged others to "be your own kind of beautiful." When Barbara was a teenager, the Spencer family moved from Russellville, Alabama, to Decatur in 1948. After high school, she worked at Miller Bookstore creating window displays and also met Clinton B. Bastin. After several years of dating, she and Clinton were married at the Druid Hills Church of Christ on April 17, 1955. The couple moved to Aiken, South Carolina, that same year, where Barbara worked as a homemaker raising four children. An avid gardener, she was active in the Cereus Garden Club, winning numerous awards and judging several flower shows. She also enjoyed playing in the local bridge club. In 1972, the family moved to Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania. As the children got older, Barbara began to buy and sell antiques. Her shop "Barbara's Place" in Georgetown was known as the smallest house in Washington, D.C. She was a talented interior decorator and helped to furnish many area residences, including one for a prominent U.S. Senator. Barbara and Clinton moved to Avondale Estates, Georgia, in 1998, where she continued to sell antiques at Avondale Antiques where many of her customers became her friends. She was a member of the Avondale Women's Club and also focused on her lifelong passion of gardening. She and Clinton loved the arts and were enthusiastic patrons of the Atlanta Opera and Atlanta Ballet. In the last few years of her life, she began painting and shared her talents with fellow residents of the retirement community where she lived. She passed away on August 19 after a battle with multiple myeloma, never having lost her positive, brave, and tenacious spirit. She is survived by her children: Clint Bastin, wife Dawn Bastin; Nancy Perry, husband David Perry; daughter Anna McKee, husband Paul McKee; son Herbert Bastin, wife Lisa Bastin; grandchildren Matthew Perry, Katherine Bastin, Jane Bastin, and Emma Bastin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton Bastin and her brother Herbert Spencer, who lived in London with his family. There will be a Celebration of Life for Barbara on October 12th at 5 PM with a visitation beginning 1 hour prior, at A.S. Turner & Sons, 2773 N. Decatur Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation to the Atlanta Opera or Atlanta Ballet in Barbara's honor.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019