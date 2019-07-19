BOBENG, Barbara Brehm The angels were singing when Barbara Brehm Bobeng (formerly of Atlanta, Georgia) gently and peacefully passed away on June 29, 2019, in Holland, Michigan. She lived a long joy-filled life surrounded with family and friends. Barbara and her twin brother Tom were born on June 2, 1928, to Thomas and Maude Brehm. The family, including dear older siblings Paul and Connie, lived in Villa Park, Illinois. Barbara graduated from York High School where she had been president of both the Art Club and the Thespians. She met her husband-to-be, Jack Bobeng, during their freshman year of high school. (Their first date was to the 1943 Victory Hop.) Upon high school graduation, Barbara attended Presbyterian School of Nursing in Chicago where she earned her RN degree. Barbara's entire life was spent helping other people. Before "Be kind" was a thing, it was her thing. She truly was that nice. Barbara was a gifted nurse and caregiver as well as a talented artist. She painted all of her life. Barbara also loved to antique, garden, and square dance. She was a faithful member of Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church of Sandy Springs, Georgia, where she volunteered for so many activities that she was honored with her church's Presbyterian Woman of the Year Award in 2013. Barbara's positive, compassionate, sweet nature radiated from her soul to all lucky enough to have known her. Barbara was loved and will be missed by her husband of 68 years, Jack V. Bobeng. She will also be missed by her children: Katherine (Terry) Hankins, Barbara (Bill) Moreau, Jack (Claudia) Bobeng; her grandchildren: Michael (Amy) Hankins, Matt (Amanda) Hankins, Laura (Ryan) DeKoekkoek, Stephen (Calli) Moreau, Jenny (Kevin) Knapp, Jake Bobeng, and Madalyn Bobeng; her five great-grandchildren and three nephews. The family will hold a celebration of Barbara's life at a later date. Memorials in her honor may be sent to the . Barbara was surely one of God's true and faithful servants. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 19, 2019