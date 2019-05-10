|
BOLTON, Barbara Homegoing Services for Ms. Barbara Bolton, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, 9:00 A.M. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Jonathan Bolton, Officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery, Atlanta. The family will receive friends Friday, from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., for public viewing. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 8:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019