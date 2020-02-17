Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Amanda Flipper A.M.E Church
2477 Whites Mill Rd
Decatur, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Boozer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Boozer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Boozer Obituary
BOOZER, Barbara J. Ms. Barbara J. Boozer, 86, of Atlanta, GA, passed Sunday, February 9, 2020. Home Going Celebration for Ms. Boozer will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, February 18, at Amanda Flipper A.M.E Church, 2477 Whites Mill Rd., Decatur, GA 30032. Interment at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Mableton, GA 30126. Visitation is 10 AM - 8 PM, Monday, February 17, at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Family Hour 6 - 8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -