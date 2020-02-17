|
BOOZER, Barbara J. Ms. Barbara J. Boozer, 86, of Atlanta, GA, passed Sunday, February 9, 2020. Home Going Celebration for Ms. Boozer will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, February 18, at Amanda Flipper A.M.E Church, 2477 Whites Mill Rd., Decatur, GA 30032. Interment at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Mableton, GA 30126. Visitation is 10 AM - 8 PM, Monday, February 17, at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Family Hour 6 - 8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2020