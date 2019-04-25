Services
Barbara Brice Ph.D.

BRICE, PH.D., Barbara Barbara Gohanna Brice, PH.D. passed April 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 3370 Sunset Ave., Hapeville GA. Interment, Westview Cemetery. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10 a.m. The Omega Omega Service of Delta Signa Theta Sorority, Inc will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday (TODAY) at the church. She leaves a sister, four children , six grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends to cherish and celebrate her memory. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019
