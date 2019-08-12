Resources
CADE, Barbara Cox Barbara Cox Cade, a former librarian of Atlanta Public Schools, passed away peacefully at the age of 91, in her Vinings, Georgia home on August 10, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Rufus Cox; her mother, Ruby Stapleton-Cox, and her husband, Kyle Cade. She is lovingly remembered by her son, Richard; daughter-in-law and caregiver, Sheila; grandchildren, Joshua, Christian, and Jordan; the Gallagher Family, Joy, Darrell, Sean, and Nicole, and the Cade Family, Joel, Jill, Nicholas, and Samuel. Barbara was born in Miami, Florida on July 10, 1928, but was raised outside of Savannah, Georgia during the Great Depression and World War II. She obtained a Master of Librarianship from Emory University in 1953 and worked as a librarian for Atlanta Public Schools over five decades. Mrs. Cade was a devoted educator, traveler, and volunteer. She enjoyed attending and visiting museums, operas, plays, and symphonies with both family and friends. She also volunteered herself in many additional activities throughout the City of Atlanta. Her honesty and graciousness will be severely missed. A viewing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM and a funeral service will follow immediately at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2019. These events will be held at H.M. Paterson & Son-located 1020 Spring Street Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia, 30309. Following the service, Barbara will be laid to rest at Westview Cemetery. Reverend Thomas Farmer will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 12, 2019
