Barbara Carey

CAREY, Barbara King Barbara King Carey passed away peacefully October 2, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy. Born in Decatur, GA, October 12, 1934, Barbara attended Decatur Girls High School and North Georgia State College, graduating in Biology and Chemistry. In a span of 40 years, she worked at Clark and Daughtrey and Lakeland Regional Hospital with her career culminating in the Pathology Department of Lakeland Regional Hospital as supervisor in Radioimmunoassay. Many knew Barbara as active and fun loving, always helping and a generous spirit. Barbara enjoyed many activities; scuba diving, sailing, running, getting her pilots license, cycling, travel, yoga, and teaching youngsters and adults to read. With friends she traveled the world touring on her bicycle in the United States, Canada, Europe, Eastern Europe and parts of Asia. Barbara competed in endurance cycling, excelling in the Senior Games as an Age Group National Champion, among other accomplishments. Past her cycling years Barbara enjoyed tours of Central and South America as well as the Middle East. Late in life Barbara took up the Hammered Dulcimer, playing hours with friends and for social events in and around the Lakeland area. The music and challenge of improving gave Barbara many hours of pleasure playing her Dulcimer. Barbara took leadership positions with Habitat for Humanity, Friends of Florida Folk, Polk Area Bicycle Association and as chairperson for the Citizens Advisory Committee for Bicycles and Pedestrians. As an avid reader, Barbara volunteered her time to help children and adults learn to read through the R. W. Blake Academy, and READ Lakeland. Barbara is predeceased by the love of her life, Bill Carey, her father, John Ray King, mother, Frances Mathews King, son Benjamin Norman. She is survived by her sister Annelle (Nick), daughter Katherine (Robert) and grandchildren Meghan and Hayden. A memorial service and picnic will be held April 3rd, 2021, 12 Noon, at Peterson Park in the Eagle's Nest Pavilion, 3700 Cleveland Heights Blvd., Lakeland, FL. The family wishes to express deep gratitude for her care from the Cornerstone Hospice staff and the many caregivers who loved and cared for her. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 1317 George Jenkins Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33815, the Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA. 94026 or Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL. 32778.



