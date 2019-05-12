Services
CARROLL, Barbara Barbara McMullen Carroll passed away on March 22, 2019, at the age of 76. She was born in Washington D.C. and moved to Charleston W. Virginia where she attended Charleston High School. She currently resided in Fayetteville, Georgia. Barbara was the daughter of Gladys and J.R McMullen and had two brothers, Jerry and J.R., all who preceded her in passing. Barbara was a professional in the field of ophthalmology, serving as the number one assistant to the two ophthalmologists she worked with. She worked closely with airline pilots, certifying them to FAA compliance. She had many friends and patients in that field who will mourn her passing. She is survived by her only son, Billy Seaton and grandchildren, Samantha, and Sydney. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make contributions to The Fayette County Human Society, PO Box 244 Fayetteville, Georgia 30214 or at www.fayettehumane.org/ donate. All donations would be greatly appreciated. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairburn. 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019
