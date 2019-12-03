|
CIMINERA, Barbara Jane October 8, 1934 November 29, 2019 Barbara Jane Ciminera passed away on November 29, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where much of her family still resides. She married Pasquale Ciminera in December 1953 after an elopement to Maryland. She moved to Colorado Springs with Pat for the remainder of his Air Force career, returning to Pennsylvania several years later. Barbara and Pat moved to Illinois, back to Pennsylvania and then to Georgia in 1975, where she lived until her passing. A loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, Barbara loved to be with her family and friends. She liked to read, talk on the phone, travel and dance. She was open to new experiences and loved her Irish heritage. She was delighted when she had the opportunity to travel to Ireland, kissing the ground when she disembarked. Barbara rarely met someone she could not chat with, often having long conversations with complete strangers. Barbara is predeceased by her husband of almost 65 years, Pat, her parents, Catherine and Francis Connor, and her sisters, Margaret Mullen and Helen Detwiler. She is survived by her sisters, Kathleen Miller and Frances Connor, her children, Christopher Ciminera, Denise (Jim) Welker, Patrick (Patty) Ciminera, and BJ (Scott) Hutcheson. Barbara was proud of her eight grandchildren, Andy Welker, Matthew Welker, Sean Ciminera, Amanda Wilkerson, Emily Shull, Daniel Ciminera, Ryan Hutcheson and Chelsea Ciminera. She had three great-grandchildren, Barrett Ciminera, and Finn and Oliver Shull. Barbara's life will be celebrated at a funeral mass at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta, Georgia on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM. She will be buried next to her husband at Saint James Cemetery with family in attendance. The family would like to thank Sterling Estates of West Cobb for reviving Barbara's fun-loving spirit, HCR ManorCare Marietta for their many kindnesses and care, and Homestead Hospice for their empathy and commitment. Barbara's family requests donations to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 3, 2019