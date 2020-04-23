|
|
DARBY (MACRIS), Barbara Barbara Macris Darby, of Atlanta Ga., passed away at her home on April 20. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Charles Darby, and her siblings, Catherine Macris, Sophia Alexandrides, and Demetrios Macris. She is survived by her cousin, Jimmy A. Likis of Birmingham, Ala., her caregiver Dareline Adams of Stone Mountain, Ga., and several nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Atlanta, Mrs. Darby was a graduate of Girls High School and Agnes Scott College. She worked as a counselor at both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, from which she retired. She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cathedral.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2020